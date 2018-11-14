Critically acclaimed MGMT prepare to play Leeds show

Grammy nominated band MGMT are heading for Leeds next month as part of an extensive UK and Europe headline tour.

Following their spring 2018 tour that saw their first performance in the UK since Glastonbury 2014, their winter run will take them around Europe in celebration of their acclaimed fourth album, ‘Little Dark Age’.

The band originally from Connecticut will be appearing at the O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday, December 16.

MGMT are essentially Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, a duo who have been producing innovative psychedelic pop anthems since their 2008 debut ‘Oracular Spectacular’, including some of the biggest songs of the 2000s in ‘Kids’, ‘Time to Pretend’ and ‘Electric Feel’.

Their fourth album ‘Little Dark Age’, released earlier this year, features the “undeniably brilliant” (NME) lead single ‘Little Dark Age’ as well as ‘When You Die’ and ‘Me And Michael’, and was released earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim.

Produced by MGMT, Patrick Wimberly (Chairlift, Kelela, Blood Orange) and long-time collaborator Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, Spoon, Tame Impala), Little Dark Age is a true “show of strength” (Q, 4*) and “unironically gorgeous… MGMT doing what MGMT do best” (The Guardian, 4*).