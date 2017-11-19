Buzz band William The Conqueror ready to conquer Leeds

William The Conqueror bring their well received modern Americana sound to Leeds next week.

The Cornish trio become an industry buzz band when they were snapped up by promoters Metropolis/Live Nation after they were championed by influential media and they released their debut album, ‘Proud Disturber Of The Peace’, in August.

They set out on a UK tour recently and will be in Leeds to play the High & Lonesome Festival at the Brudenell Social Club next Saturday (November 25).

Hailing from the north coast of Cornwall, the band is led by former folk star Ruarri Joseph alongside multi-instrumentalists Harry Harding and Naomi Holmes. ‘Proud Disturber Of The Peace’ landed number six in the UK’s official Americana Chart as well as number four in the Indie Breakers and received rave reviews.

Plans are already under way for a follow-up record with William the Conqueror ready to, indeed, conquer, in 2018.