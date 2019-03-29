Bodys welcomes Disguises and Thank to third concert

Bodys

Establishment, Wakefield, April 4,

It’s hard to imagine that at the turn of the year Bodys didn’t exist.

Now here, three months down the line promoter Emily Ingham is prepapring for her third gig at Establishment in Wakefield and everything is going rather well, she says.

This month Emily welcomes Thank, who she describes as like the heaviest parts of LCD Soundsystem combined with the part on Back to the Future when Marty McFly pretends to be a Martian by playing incredibly loud sounds through a cassette walkman - there you have it.

“They have lyrical moments that stop you in your tracks and musicality that makes you want to dance and feature explosions of sheer noise,” says Emily.

Their most recent EP was featured in the ‘Best of 2017’ column in The Quietus, and is available to stream for free at https://thankleeds.bandcamp.com/ with a new release due in summer on 10” vinyl.

Joining them is Disguises, the newest of the Wakefield supergroups, formed from members of The Spills, Runaround Kids and The Old House, three of the greatest bands out of the city in the last decade.

Fronted by Jack Winn’s dark and engaging vocals surrounded by loops, and reinforced with a wall of noise from either side.

They have a single coming out as part of the compilation album being released for Long Division, Wakefield’s city-wide music and arts festival at the beginning of June (more information at http://longdivisionfestival.co.uk/).

The gigs take place at Establishment on Westgate, opposite Theatre Royal Wakefield, which has a separate music hall venue. It holds around 150 people and is close to Wakefield Westgate railway station which is handy if your’re coming from outside the city.

“The bands finish by 10pm so people can either stay to party with me, or go home for an early night,” adds Emily.

More information by searching for @bodyswakefield on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Entry £6. Tickets available on the door or by searching for Bodys at https://www.seetickets.com/ music starts at 8pm