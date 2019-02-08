Award-winning Barbara Dickson brings tour to West Yorkshire

As a multi-million selling recording artist with an equally impressive Olivier Award winning acting career, Barbara Dickson OBE has long since cemented her status as one of the UK’s best-loved performers.

This month she heads out on an extensive tour, arriving at St George’s Hall, Bradford next week (Friday, February 15.

She will be performing the classic material from her extraordinary canon of music across both pop and folk with her band.

Emerging from the Scottish Folk Revival of the 1960s, Barbara became the biggest selling Scottish female album artist of all time, earning six platinum, 11 gold and seven silver albums.

Known to a wider

audience in the 1970s and 1980s with hits including Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, The Caravan Song and I Know Him So Well, she enjoyed ten years of chart success as a pop star.

So much was her contribution that she was awarded an OBE in 2002 for Services to Music and Drama.

Dickson has captivated people with her soulful, intelligent readings of material from traditional songs of her native Scotland to working class heart-rending theatre roles, where her own background has infused the emotional content of whatever she touches.

As an actress, she has appeared in the award winning theatre productions, John, Paul, George, Ringo and

Bert, Blood Brothers and Spend, Spend, Spend. She was the original Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers and Willy Russell’s muse.

After a musical odyssey of 50 years creating music, playing guitar and piano, acting and songwriting, this tour is a culmination of her journey so far, an evening packed with songs from one of the finest voices around.

Tickets are priced £34.50 - £31.50. Call the Box Office on 01274 432000 or visit www.bradford-theatres.co.uk