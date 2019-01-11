An evening of high quality music

Florian Mitrea

Wakefield Concert Society at Wakefield Girls High School, Jubilee Hall, 7.30pm, January 12

Wakefield Concert Society welcomes multi-award-winning pianist Florian Mitrea for what promises to be a wonderful evening of Haydn, Beethoven, Schubert and Prokoviev from a musician who has graced some of the finest venues in the world including Carnegie Hall. He has also played as a soloist with the Philharmonia Orchestra in London. His playing has been described as having “stupendous virtuosity” and and “phenomenal precision” Tickets: 01924 276897.