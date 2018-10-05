More than 40 events in 10 day arts festival

Brighouse Arts Festival

Various locations around Brighouse from October 5 to 14

With over 40 events, a third of them free, Brighouse Arts Festival continues to put the town on the map. The headline show, a talk by actor and explorer Brian Blessed was sold out a long time ago but there are stacks of tremendous events taking place over the 10 days of the festival. Among those is a A Night at the Musicals - song and dance from classic shows - by a cast of over 40 fromNatasha Harper Productions on October 6. On Monday, October 8 award-winning country singing sensation Jade Helliwell, who comes from Batley, brings her full band to St Martin’s Parish Church. If you haven’t already checked it out go online and see Jade in a spur of the moment performance of Hallelujah with a Leeds busker which went viral clocking up 16 million hits. A real treat for classical music fans comes at the same venue the following Thursday (October 11) when brilliant young violinist Martyn Jackson alongside the The Young Philharmonia and conducted by Daniel Bath performs Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. And on Friday night (October 12) again at St Martin’s local singer songwriter Roger Davies and his band are on stage continuing a successful year. There are a number of talks including Keith Whiteley on musicals; Pat Osborne on the life of Ken Dodd and members of Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band on themselves. Theatre lovers can see Little Change (October 12) by Make Do Theatre and Alan Bennett Talking Heads on October 11. BBC’s Liz Green hosts local bestselling crimewriters RC Bridgestock with Pamela Clare andAshley Dyer for the literature event Fact to Fiction - Sleuth Like A Pro at Brighouse Library on October 12. And there’s comedy, stacks for the kids and art exhibitions across town. Fordates, times, venues and tickets go to - www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk