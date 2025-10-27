This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The singer will be celebrating the release of his new solo album with 11 tour dates in early 2026.

Miles Kane will be touring the United Kingdom in early 2026 in support of his new album, Sunlight In The Shadows.

The 11 dates bring Kane to venues in Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, London and more.

Here’s when Kane will be in your neck of the woods, and how to get tickets to join in the new year fun.

Miles Kane, the definitive frontman of the UK indie scene and celebrated co-pilot of The Last Shadow Puppets alongside Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, is set to bring his blistering live show across the UK in early 2026.

The 11-date run is in support of his latest solo album, Sunlight In The Shadows, a project praised for blending Kane's signature mod swagger and classic rock riffs with new funk and psychedelic sounds, courtesy of production work with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.

Miles Kane has announced a series of UK performances to kick of your 2026 with a bang. | Getty Images for The National Lottery

Kane has described the new album as "an album that needs to be played live," and his tour promises to deliver the "guitar army" energy that critics have hailed as a strong return to form.

With a setlist spanning his infectious solo hits like 'Come Closer' and 'Don't Forget Who You Are' to the new tracks off the critically acclaimed Sunlight In The Shadows, tickets are expected to be in high demand.

Where is Miles Kane performing on his 2026 UK tour?

You can catch the British musician performing at the following venues on the following dates in 2026:

When can I get tickets to see Miles Kane on his 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those who have access to O2 Priority will be able to pick up tickets to those venues affiliate with the programme from October 29 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence from 10am GMT on October 31 through all leading ticketing outlets, including Ticketmaster.

