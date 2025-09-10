MasterChef has already sent more cooks home as knockout week starts 🚨

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MasterChef kicked off knockout week with plenty of exits.

Three cooks were sent home this evening.

But which of the amateurs made it through the elimination?

MasterChef has reached the highly anticipated knockout week and the competition is ramping up. The returning cooks are back in the kitchen and the stakes are higher than ever.

Starting back in August, the show has finally finished the heats stage of the competition after five weeks. The 16 cooks who have made it this year’s knockout week have been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But which of the cooks have already been sent home? Here’s all you need to know:

Who left MasterChef tonight?

Despite being sacked from the BBC, under-fire Masterchef presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be seen on screen as series 21 of the cooking competition hits screens. | BBC / Shine TV

The show has split the 16 returning cooks up into two heats. The first of which took place today (September 10) and the second will follow tomorrow (September 11).

The first eight had to cook in the kitchen to secure the chance to get a taste of life in a professional kitchen. Three of cooks were eliminated with the following going home:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy

Fay

Shaun

Which chefs made it through tonight?

Fortunately, five of the chefs still had a place in the competition. They were sent to get the first taste of action in a proper professional kitchen and will return later in the week.

But who made it through?

Henry

Sam

Hazel

Gabriel

Claire

When is MasterChef on this week?

Once again, the cooking show will be airing three episodes this week starting today (September 10). It will start at 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday, with both episodes running for an hour.

The final episode of the week will start at 8.30pm on Friday (September 12). It is shorter at 30 minutes.

How to watch MasterChef?

The show will be airing on BBC One/ HD on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week. For those who can’t wait, all three episodes from this week are already available on BBC iPlayer.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.