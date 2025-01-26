Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Island: All Stars is back to start a new week on ITV2 👀

ITV2 is promising “high drama” in the Love Island villa tonight.

Week three of All Stars will start in just a few hours.

The start time has been confirmed - so don’t get caught out.

After the Unseen Bits last night, Love Island: All Stars’ regular schedule will resume on ITV2. Fans are being warned of “high drama” in the next episode of the hit reality show.

It is hard to believe but week three in the villa is about the kick-off in just a few hours. Time flies when you are looking for the one - it would appear.

Viewers might be wondering if the show returns on Sunday nights - or if it is a twist episode like Saturday’s instalment. Here’s all you need to know:

Is there a new episode of Love Island: All Stars on a Sunday?

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island All Stars in 2025 | ITV

Audiences might well be familiar with the usual week night schedule of Love Island: All Stars by now. Episodes start at 9pm Monday to Friday, but then on a Saturday there is an episode but it has a twist.

ITV2 broadcasts all the ‘unseen bits’ on a Saturday. Fortunately, normal service resumes on a Sunday, with the show kick starting a brand new week.

What time is Love Island: All Stars on tonight?

Fans can expect a brand new episode of Love Island: All Stars to air on ITV2 at 9pm today (January 26). It is scheduled to run for just over an hour, with ad-breaks, and will finish at 10.05pm approximately.

What to expect from Love Island on Sunday night?

In the pre-air preview for the episode of the ITV2 show on January 26 on Radio Times’ website, it reads: “The third week kicks off with another day of high drama for our All Stars - there are plenty of twists and turns in store for our stunning singles as ever and every day is jam-packed to keep our legends on their toes, but they're loving every minute of it.”