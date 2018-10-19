Leeds vegan pop up unveils highly anticipated junk food Christmas menu - and announces exciting winter events

Popular plant based eatery Knave's Kitchen has today unveiled details of their much-anticipated vegan junk food Christmas menu, alongside a string of exciting events taking place in the run up to the festive season.

Launched in 2018 as part of the newly refurbished legendary Leeds dive bar Oporto, Knaves Kitchen quickly established itself as one of the city's top spots for delicious vegan food, famed for its creative menu.

As well as launching a new menu, Knaves will also be hosting a number of events in the run up to Christmas

Christmas dining

Following a string of successful events and supper clubs since its launch, Knaves are gearing up to keep vegan fans well fed over the festive period, with a brand new Christmas menu for diners to enjoy.

Served from 1 December, the menu will feature dishes including Christmas Wurst and parsnip bacon bun, boozy shallots, root hash and lambs lettuce truffle crunch, and Yorkshire Seitan and wild mushroom Wellington, served with rosemary roasties, mulled cabbage, buttered beans and 'proper' gravy, alongside a host of other tasty options.

Knaves Kitchen head chef, Sam Thomas, said: "All the tinsel, trees and brandy-soaked puddings in the world couldn't come close to getting me as excited for the festive season as this menu.

"It's got it all: spicy deep seasonal punch, delicious nutritious wild ingredients and enough cheesy crass pomp to fill a French fromagerie four times over.

"At the same time as being Yorkshire as f*ck and holding true to the real Knave's Kitchen Junk Food vibes.”

Seasonal events

As well as a festive inspired menu, the vegan pop up will also be hosting a variety of new events over the coming months, with the first kicking off on 1 November (World Vegan Day).

Run in collaboration with Oporto bar, the event will feature five Halloween themed vegan dishes and five specially created Oporto cocktails, which will be available to enjoy for £31, complete with prizes for the best spooky fancy dress.

The second event will take place on New Years Eve, featuring vegan bubbly, entertainment from top DJs and a delicious three-course meal, all for £29.95 per person.

Speaking of the collaboration, Oporto and Knaves Kitchen general manager, Ross Millar, said: "Collaborating with Knaves this year has been a dream and with a number of sold out evens under our belts, we're really excited to crack on and throw ourselves into the busiest time of the year."

How to buy tickets

Tickets for Knaves Kitchen events are available to purchase from knaveskitchen.com.

Christmas bookings are now also open, with booking required for groups of five or more, plus a £10 per person deposit.

Drinks packages are also available upon request for group bookings.