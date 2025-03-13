Invincible cast: who are voice actors in season three? Prime Video cast in full
- Invincible features quite the collection of big name actors.
- From Hollywood actors to stars of the small screen.
- But where have you heard the voice cast before?
Invincible has upped the star power yet again for its third season on Prime Video. The guest cast includes a murderers’ row of familiar names.
Based on the comic of the same name by Robert Kirkman, the latest series has come to an end with a highly anticipated finale. A promising update has also been issued on season four - and when it could arrive.
But where do you know the Invincible voice cast from? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is in the cast of Invincible?
The show has featured plenty of recognisable voices since it began back in 2021 and the notch has been turned up once again for the third season. Actors from Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead have been added in guest and recurring roles - which shouldn’t come as a surprise as Robert Kirkman was also the creator of TWD comics.
Main cast
- Mark Grayson/ Invincible - Steven Yeun
- Debbie Grayson - Sandra Oh
- Nolan Grayson/ Omni-Man - J.K. Simmons
Recurring
- Samantha Eve Wilkins/ Atom Eve - Gillian Jacobs
- Oliver Grayson / Kid Omni-Man - Lincoln Bodin in season 2, Christian Convery in season 3
- William Francis Clockwell - Andrew Rannells
- Amber Justine Bennett - Zazie Beetz
Global Defence Agency (GDA)
- Cecil Stedman - Walton Goggins
- Donald Ferguson - Chris Diamantopoulos
- April Howsam - Calista Flockhart
Guardians of the Globe
- Rudolph "Rudy" Connors / Robot - Zachary Quinto as Robot and Rudy's original body, Ross Marquand as Rudy's cloned body, Jason Mantzoukas as a future version
- The Immortal - Ross Marquand
- Rex Sloan / Rex Splode - Jason Mantzoukas
- Katherine "Kate" Cha / Dupli-Kate - Malese Jow
- Rachel / Shrinking Rae - Grey Griffin
- Amanda / Monster Girl - Grey Griffin in human form and Kevin Michael Richardson in monster form
- Markus Grimshaw / Black Samson - Khary Payton
- Zandale Randolph / Bulletproof - Jay Pharoah
- The Shapesmith - Ben Schwartz
- Benjamin Taylor / Nightboy / Darkwing II - Cleveland Berto
Viltrum Empire
- General Kregg - Clancy Brown
- Anissa - Shantel VanSanten
- Lucan - Phil LaMarr
- Vidor - Chris Diamantopoulos
- Thula - Grey Griffin
- Conquest - Jeffrey Dean Morgan
The Order
- Mister Liu - Tzi Ma
- Machine Head - Jeffrey Donovan
- Paul Cha / Multi-Paul - Simu Liu
- Connie / War Woman II - Mae Whitman
The Coalition of Planets
- Allen the Alien - Seth Rogen
- Thaedus - Peter Cullen
- Telia - Tatiana Maslany
Others
- The Mauler Twins - Kevin Michael Richardson
- Killcannon - Fred Tatasciore
- Arthur "Art" Rosenbaum - Mark Hamill
- Adam Wilkins - Fred Tatasciore
- Elizabeth "Betsy" Wilkins - Grey Griffin
- Titan - Mahershala Ali in season 1, Todd Williams in season 3
- Isotope - Chris Diamantopoulos
- Damien Darkblood - Clancy Brown
- Rus Livingston - Ben Schwartz
- Rick Sheridan - Jonathan Groff in season 1; Luke Macfarlane in season 2 onward
- Angstrom Levy - Sterling K. Brown
- Paul - Cliff Curtis
- Reporter - Gary Anthony Williams
Guest stars season three
The penultimate episode of Invincible’s third series saw plenty of star studded guests including:
- Jonathan Banks - Brit
- Aaron Paul - Powerplex
- Chloe Bennet - Riley, the tomb raider
- Clancy Brown - Ka-Hor
- Doug Bradley - The Technicians
- Gary Anthony Williams - news anchor
Where do you know the Invincible cast from?
Obviously there are too many actors to go through individually but we will pick out some of the biggest names. Steven Yeun - who voices Invincible - is a voice you will have heard before, he played Glenn on The Walking Dead for many seasons.
He was also in the cast of the 2022 film Nope, while he is currently starring in Bong Joon-Ho’s new sci-fi comedy Mickey 17 in cinemas now. He has also voiced characters in Netflix’s Voltron, Tuca & Bertie and Final Space.
Sandra Oh was a main character on Grey’s Anatomy for almost a decade - playing Dr. Cristina Yang. She also played Eve Polastri in BBC America’s acclaimed spy thriller Killing Eve.
J.K. Simmons has had a long career on the stage and screen. He played J. Jonah Jameson in the early 2000s Spider-Man films - while also voicing characters in Gravity Falls, Kim Possible and Kung Fu Panda 3.
The new villain Conquest is voiced by another Walking Dead alumni in Jeffery Dean Morgan - who was Negan in the show and its spin offs. He also played John Winchester in Supernatural.
See what time The Wheel of Time season three will release on Prime Video.