ITV has introduced the celebrities who will feature on this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! with a series of video interviews.

Ant and Dec will be returning to host the 24th series of the famous show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Who will present the spin-off show?

ITV2 will launch a new companion show called I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked this year. The programme will be hosted by jungle star Joel Dommett, Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers and reigning King of the Jungle Sam Thompson.

Who are the celebrities confirmed for the 24th series?

Dancer - Oti Mabuse

Corrie Star - Alan Halsall

Loose Women panellist and Journalist - Jane Moore

Radio 1 DJ - Dean McCullough

N-Dubz Singer - Tulisa Contostavlos

TV Presenter and DJ - Melvin Odoom

TV Personality - Coleen Rooney

Former Boxing Champion - Barry McGuigan

Podcaster and Content Creator - GK Barry

McFly Star - Danny Jones

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will return to our screens on ITV1 on Sunday November 17 at 9pm.