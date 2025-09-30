Gen V will continue on Prime Video this week - but when can you tune in? 📺

Gen V will continue its second season this week.

Prime Video has confirmed the release timings.

But when exactly can you watch the next episode?

Class is back in session and Gen V is preparing for its latest episode. Viewers faced quite the wait for the second season of the hit superhero show, but it is finally back.

The Prime Video series was rocked by tragedy after one of its stars died before filming began on the latest set of episodes. Find out more here.

Gen V is a spin-off of the Boys, which is preparing its final season right now. But when can you watch the latest episode?

What time is Gen V season 2 episode 5 out?

Jaz Sinclair and Hamish Linklater in season two of Gen V. | Jasper Savage/Prime

After treating fans to a triple bill to start the season last week, Gen V has dropped back down to just one episode per week from here on out. The fifth episode of season two will be released tomorrow (October 1) and will help kick-start spooky season.

The show is expected to have eight episodes in total in season two, the same as its first series. The Boys also has the same length for each of its four series so far.

Prime Video is very regular when it comes to the release time for its original shows and movies. The streaming giant actually has a pretty favourable schedule for viewers in the UK or Europe.

Gen V will release its episodes at 8am British time, which is 9am CEST for those across the Channel. Back in its native America, the show will release at 3am ET/ 12am PT and will be waiting when viewers wake-up.

Expect similar timings for all of the other episodes, unless otherwise specified.

Who is in the cast of Gen V season 2?

The show will be back with the vast majority of its major cast, but there is one tragic absence. Chance Perdomo is not in the second season, after he died before filming took place.

Main cast

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer / Little Cricket

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Samuel "Sam" Riordan

Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Recurring

Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin

Guest stars

Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep

Valorie Curry as Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II

Susan Heyward as Jessica "Sage" Bradley / Sister Sage

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight

Other members from The Boys are also expected to appear during the second season of Gen V. Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater is one of the big additions for the new episodes, joining the main cast as Dean Cipher.

The first season saw cameo appearances from Homelander and Billy Butcher.

What happened to Chance Perdomo?

Gen V was rocked by the untimely death of one of its main stars, British actor Chance Perdomo, last year. The star was involved in a motorbike accident, while he was en route for filming on season two.

He died from his injuries sustained in the crash. It caused a major change to the show with his character Andre Anderson being written out and not recast, out of respect for the actor.

What to expect from Gen V season 2?

Following the dramatic end to its first season in late 2023, you might be wondering where the show could go from there. More characters from its parent show - The Boys - are expected to appear in the latest batch of episodes.

A synopsis for Gen V series 2 from Prime Video reads: “School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

“Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus.

“The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

