Gen V is back but there have been some big changes to the cast. The Prime Video hit will have some new faces for its second season but there is one gaping hole.

A spin-off of The Boys, the show is set at the superhero college of Godolkin University. One of the stars of the first season tragically died before filming on the new episodes.

Chance Perdomo (L) died in a motorbike accident between Gen V season 1 and 2 | Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Who is in the cast of Gen V season 2?

The show will be back with the vast majority of its major cast, but there is one tragic absence. Chance Perdomo is not in the second season, after he died before filming took place.

Main cast

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer / Little Cricket

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Samuel "Sam" Riordan

Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Recurring

Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin

Guest stars (confirmed so far)

Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep

Valorie Curry as Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II

Susan Heyward as Jessica "Sage" Bradley / Sister Sage

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight

Other members from The Boys are also expected to appear during the second season of Gen V. Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater is one of the big additions for the new episodes, joining the main cast as Dean Cipher.

The first season saw cameo appearances from Homelander (Anthony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Jensen Ackles also appeared as well as Claudia Doumit as Victoria "Vic" Neuman.

What happened to Chance Perdomo?

Gen V was rocked by the untimely death of one of its main stars, British actor Chance Perdomo, last year. The star was involved in a motorbike accident, while he was en route for filming on season two.

He died from his injuries sustained in the crash. It caused a major change to the show with his character Andre Anderson being written out and not recast, out of respect for the actor.

What to expect from Gen V season 2?

Following the dramatic end to its first season in late 2023, you might be wondering where the show could go from there. More characters from its parent show - The Boys - are expected to appear in the latest batch of episodes.

A synopsis for Gen V series 2 from Prime Video reads: “School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

“Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus.

“The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

