Youngsters from Cleckheaton and Spenborough Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society celebrate cash gift

Youngsters from Cleckheaton and Spenborough Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society will be in fine voice for their next show thanks to cash from Tesco.

The Cleckheaton branch of the supermarket gave the group £1,000 - raised by customers who voted with the Tesco blue plastic chips for their chosen charity.

The cheque was presented at a rehearsal for the youth society’s production of the musical Legally Blonde.

After an outstanding success with their productions of Phantom Of The Opera and Les Miserables, the youngsters are looking forward to entertaining their audiences with the light-hearted musical based on the book written by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name.

Legally Blonde will take place at Cleckheaton Town Hall on Friday July 12 and Saturday July 13 at 7.15pm and Sunday July 14 at 2.15pm.

It is described as a fun-loving show for all ages.

Tickets can be booked via the society’s website www.spenaods.com or contacting Helen Backhouse on 077 17 949568.

Cleckheaton and Spenborough Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society last year celebrated it’s centenary year.

The icing on the cake came when a silver salver was presented to the president, Robert Ormondroyd, at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association annual gala weekend in Bridlington last month for best overall production of a musical in the north east of England for 2018 with Evita.