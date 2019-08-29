Two award-winning music duos on bill at Wadsworth Community Centre

Wadsworth Community Centre, Old Town, near Hebden Bridge will be hosting two award-winning duos on Saturday September 21.

The headline act is Smith and McLennan - Scots singer/musician Emily Smith and her New Zealand-born husband and musical partner Jamie McLennan who have been making music together for more than 15 years.

Emily is already a respected figure on the international folk scene and one of Scotland’s most effortless and distinctive voices. She is a former BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year and twice voted Scots Singer of the Year, winner 2005 USA Songwriting Competition and has twice been nominated for a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award.

Jamie is a talented and versatile fiddle player, guitarist and producer, long-time member of Emily’s band, as well as touring and recording with a host of other ensembles ranging from surf bands to pipe and traditional bands.

Having scaled back on touring in recent years to focus on their young family, Emily and Jamie are now touring as a duo performing newly written material drawing inspiration from folk, roots and Americana. Emily has just completed a tour of Scotland with Blazin’ Fiddles where reviews praise her effortless singing having ‘great poise and clarity’. The Wadsworth visit is a rare one off visit south for the duo this Autumn.

Opening the evening are a Yorkshire-based duo, Plumhall: Michelle Plum - formerly of Chumbawamba and Waking the Witch - and singer songwriter Nick B Hall, who are well known on the local acoustic and roots scene.

Plumhall won the Yorkshire Gig Guide award for Outstanding Songwriting in 2014 and have continued to gain praise from press and fellow musicians for their live performances.

Besides Michelle’s Plumhall performances, she is in demand as a session musician and singer which has seen her touring all over the world.

Plumhall appeared in the feature film The Runaways which included their arranged music for pivotal scenes and for which Nick wrote an original song. Expect Plumhall’s articulate, imaginative lyrics, wonderful harmonies, and exceptional guitar work.

The usual pie and peas and real ales are available on the night.

Doors open at 6.30pm

Tickets £15 from Martin on 077317661053 or www.wegottickets.com/event/471655

