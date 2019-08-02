Theatre Royal Wakefield announces exciting new season

The new season of drama, comedy and musicals at the Theatre Royal Wakefield, has been unveiled.

Executive director Katie Town said: “With the best of touring theatre and local amateur talent also on show, there really is something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming you very soon”.

Chris Cross

Wakefield Youth Music Theatre open the season with Sister Act, from August 28 to September 7 – before John Godber brings his laugh-out-loud comedy Gym and Tonic to the stage for a run from September 12 to 21.

Theatre Royal Wakefield’s young company In On The Act will perform Arthur Miller’s The Crucible on October 24 and 25 and Performance Academy Wakefield students will take to the stage on November 2 for their annual showcase performance, Wakefield to West End.

Wakefield will play host to some of the best touring productions the theatre world has to offer, with the comedy thriller Crimes on the Coast on September 24, Radio GaGa: the Ultimate Tribute to Queen on September 25; Some Guys Have All The Luck on September 27 and Dead Ringer for Love October 4.

Comedy actress Su Pollard and Matt Slack will lead the cast of Hot Flush! The Musical on October 5 and Geordie trickster Chris Cross: the Great Magician of the North will take to the stage on November 3.

Dead Ringer

The Russian National Ballet presents one of the most celebrated romantic classical ballets, Giselle, on October 22.

Children will not be disappointed with the line-up eas Milkshake! Live – Milkshake Monkey’s Musical is on September 28.

Children can also learn of a puppy’s search for friendship at Oskar’s Amazing Adventure on October 5.

The Manfreds present their Hits, Jazz and Blues Tour on October 10 and you can rewrite the stars at Sing-a-long The Greatest Showman on October 11.

TV’s The Voice and international classic crossover singer Karl Loxley celebrates the music of Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Il Divo and more on October 26.

The Theatre Royal will present work from local communities, societies and groups.

Wakefield West Riding Theatre Company presents Singin’ in the Rain from Wednesday October 16 to Saturday October 19.

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band will perform the 31st Christmas Brass on Sunday December 8, when there will be a selection of music to suit all tastes.

The season ends with Jack and The Beanstalk, Wakefield’s very own Pantomime, featuring panto regular Chris Hannon as the dame, Tilly Trott (Topsy and Tim, Cinderella, Aladdin). The pantomime is proudly created and produced by Theatre Royal Wakefield and runs from November 21 to January 5.

Tickets: 01924 211 311 or visit theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk