Theatre director offers 'jobs for the girls' as she casts play to be staged at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre

Director Gil Burns will be holding an audition for Hebden Bridge Little Theatre’s November play Bazaar and Rummage, by Sue Townsend, at the theatre in Holme Street on on Saturday September 7 at 7pm.

This is a very funny and moving comedy about a group of women with agoraphobia who decide to break out of their troubled and insular lives, for one day at least, by bravely staging a bazaar and rummage sale.

Along the way we find out what experiences have led them to become agoraphobic.

The play has a cast of six women, including one who must be able to play the piano.

For the audition Gil will be asking people to read and perform specific sections of the script for which they will be given a short amount of rehearsal time.

If you cannot make the audition date but want to be considered, or if you have any other questions, contact the director by email: gillian.burns122@gmail.com; or phone: 07905 779271.

As the cast of the play is all-female, Gil is hoping to run the production with an all-female team, including set building/lighting/backstage, etc. So if you would like to help out behind the scenes, please also get in touch.

Bazaar and Rummage will be performed at the Little Theatre from Monday November 25 to Saturday November 30, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01422 843907.