Swim Deep return with new album and Leeds tour date

Indie favourites Swim Deep return with a new album this week and follow it up with a UK tour that brings them to Leeds.

'Emerald Classics' is available from Friday across all formats on their newly formed label imprint Pop Committee through Cooking Vinyl.

It features 10 new tracks, including recently shared song 'To Feel Good', which recently had the accolade of being Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on Radio One.

Newly reconfigured as a five-piece, Swim deep now number original frontman Austin alongside bassist Cav and James on keyboards with ex-Childhood drummer Tomas Tomaski while Cav’s catwalk partner-in-crime Robbie Wood takes over guitar duties.

Following the release of 2015’s album 'Mothers' and a US tour with 1975, the band embarked on a self-induced hiatus to take stock – four years and two albums had taken their dreams and good looks and offered them everything in return – an everything that never quite materialised.

Personnel changes, friendships revived, relationships requited sees the original axis of Austin and Cav return together with a steely confidence and a collection of their most fully-fledged pop songs yet.

The first taste of this new relationship is the gospel infused and spoken word of album opener 'To Feel Good', featuring Margate’s Social Singing choir. The track’s a big statement and an even bigger song that transcends the group’s intrinsic feel good factor and DIY ethos of the early days through to the synth-pop strains of 'Mothers'.

Recorded on the South East Kent coast over a three week period late last summer with Dave McCracken presiding over production duties. He has worked with everyone from Ian Brown to Beyoncé and proceeded to meld the pop sensibility of their debut and the burned out psychedelia of their second, as Austin recognised: “He’s a very vital part of this record. Maybe the most vital.”

Swim Deep are now hitting the road on a UK headline tour this month and will be appearing at The Wardrobe, in Leeds, on Tuesday, October 15.