Shakespeare tragedy Hamlet comes to Mytholmroyd church

York-based theatre company Baron Productions brings a new take on Shakespeare's Hamlet to the stage at St. Michael's Church, Mytholmroyd, on Saturday July 6 at 7pm.

When the ghost of a slain king appears to his son Hamlet one night upon the battlements, the young prince swears revenge on the usurper who murdered him.

But vengeance is never simple. And a terrible path of deceit, madness and death awaits Hamlet, and all those who become engulfed in his thirst for retribution.

The company was founded by actor Daniel Wilmot in 2015, debuting on stage with swashbuckling pirate romp Crossed Swords.

Other works include a new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray, Nevermore: A Night of Gothic Tales and a UK Tour of Jane Eyre.

"Returning to the stage this summer with Hamlet, the style of this production retains company’s tradition of theatre with a “thoroughly dashing” edge, set in a dark gothic world where ghosts walk freely and the poisoned tip of a rapier can win you justice or vengeance." said Danielt

Hamlet is directed by Paul Toy, Daniel Wilmot and Steve Mawson.

Tickets are £10/£8 concessions/£5 under 18. Available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/baron-productions