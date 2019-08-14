Reef get behind Nordoff Robbins Get Loud campaign with gig in Leeds

Nordoff Robbins, the UK’s largest independent music therapy charity, has announced the return of their groundbreaking Get Loud campaign - bringing incredible artists to venues up and down the UK on one very special night.

After a phenomenal year in 2018 which saw the likes of Everything Everything, All Saints, Enter Shikari, The Darkness, Nina Nesbitt and more play unforgettable shows, 2019 sees Nordoff Robbins take things up a level - with Get Loud bringing more shows across the UK than ever before for an evening unlike any other in the musical calendar.

Taking place on Wednesday, September 25, Get Loud 2019 will present 12 celebrated UK artists performing at the same time in 12 intimate venues around the UK. The eclectic mix of artists performing this year are helping Nordoff Robbins celebrate the incredible diversity of their charity, as they reach out to anyone and everyone who can be helped by music therapy.

In Leeds it will be anthem-makers Reef doing the entertaining for this great cause when they take to the stage at the Brudenell Social Club to play a special intimate show.

True classic favourites, Reef have been an essential part of thousands of lives, bringing their high-energy live shows across the globe across a storied career that still sees them going strong.

Reef says; “We are totally stoked to have been asked by the fantastic Nordoff Robbins to be a part of the Get Loud line-up. Music is such an important part of all of our lives and it makes real sense for us to be involved with this fantastic charity in some small way.

“Let’s help Nordoff Robbins continue to bring people together with music and try to make a positive difference to people’s lives.”

Tickets for the individual ‘Get Loud Sessions’ will cost £10 and are on sale via GetLoud.org.uk with all the proceeds going directly to the charity. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the incredible work Nordoff Robbins does to use the power of music to enrich the lives of those affected by life-limiting illness, disability or isolation.

Full line-up of acts for get Loud 2019:

10cc - Brighton, Komedia

Akala - Birmingham, Hare and Hounds

Fat Cops - Glasgow, G2, The Garage

Frank Turner - Portsmouth, The Wedgewood Rooms

Hollie Cook - Brighton, The Prince Albert

Louise Redknapp - London, Omeara

MNEK - London, XOYO

Nazareth - PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Reef - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Sigala - Liverpool, Liverpool Arts Club, The Loft

Scouting For Girls - Harrow, Trinity

Skindred - Middlesbrough, Town Hall