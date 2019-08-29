Mikron brings new show All Hands on Deck to Square Chapel in Halifax

Award-winning Mikron Theatre Company's latest theatrical offering is All Hands On Deck and it sails into the Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax on Thursday September 19 at 7.30pm.

Set in World War Two, the show navigates a love story between the Royal Navy and their loyal Jenny Wrens.

Marsden-based Mikron always go down a storm at the Square Chapel, delighting audiences with their informative, dramatic and musically jam-packed shows. Get on board as the company set sail for their 48th year of touring.

New WRNS recruits Ginger and Lily are looking for wartime adventure. Lily wants to serve on dry land, but Ginger is desperate to serve at sea - and the sailors can't believe their luck.

Our Wrens show pays tribute to all those wartime women who pushed the door to opportunity firmly open. Full of dots, dashes, semaphore and song, Ginger and Lily find themselves in uncharted waters on a journey they'll never forget.

Playwright and former Mikron actor Vashti Maclachlan, who penned last year's Revolting Women, has had a great time steering the ship on All Hands On Deck.

"It's been a pleasure to write again for Mikron in its 48th year and an honour to shine a spotlight on the tireless women who gave their all to shape a Women's Royal Navy Service fit for the future."

Marianne McNamara, Mikron's artistic director and director of this show, explains why the Wrens show means a lot to many Mikron followers:

"I've always been interested in the Wrens. They've been suggested as an interesting subject matter by a number of audience members who were related to Wrens. There are plenty plays about the war but not that many that explore women's contributions to the war. It's been fascinating to research their story and to celebrate their endeavours."

Tickets: 01422 349 422