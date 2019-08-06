Leeds Festival 2019: Local bands get their chance to shine at huge event

With less than a month to go until the gates open, the countdown is now well and truly on for the 2019 Leeds Festival.

Local groups have now been added to the bill from Leeds-based Centre Stage and Futuresound competitions, where bands have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to compete in a musical talent contest with the ultimate prize of a spot on the Reading and Leeds line up.

Since its initial launch by The Pigeon Detectives in 2009, Centre Stage has raised £250,000 for Martin House Children’s Hospice in its 10 years and provided a platform for over 1,000 young musicians to showcase their emerging talent.

This year’s winners are Leeds punk band Scum who will be performing on the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading and Leeds 2019.

The prestigious Futuresound competition also returned this year, offering winners the coveted opening slot on the Lock Up Stage and three runners up the chance to perform on the BBC Introducing Stage. This year’s winners are Yorkshire rockers In Your Prime.

Having battled it out against 30 other bands, they will play the Lock Up Stage alongside the likes of Bowling For Soup, The Maine, Pup, Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers and Dream State.

Joining them over the bank holiday weekend and all performing on the BBC Introducing Stage will be runners-up The Loose Cut, Fudge and Leodis.

Meanwhile, returning to conquer after-hours on the Alternative Stage at Leeds Festival 2019, influential indie label Transgressive Records will be celebrating 15 years of the award-winning music company with their biggest ever takeover.

Taking place on the Saturday and Sunday in Leeds, they will be bringing their most exciting line up yet to the Alternative Stage with exclusive live sets, DJ slots and other birthday surprises from 9.30pm until late, ensuring the party continues long after the headliners have finished.

Transgressive bring indie veterans Mystery Jets to Leeds on the Saturday night of the festival along with psychedelic duo Let’s Eat Grandma and one of the most potent figures in British music right now Steel Banglez, who will play on Sunday night.

Transgressive Soundsystem will be behind the decks once more and there will also be a Beyonce VS Drake DJ party, hosted by Bless and Superhero DJs.

With Reading Festival now completely sold out and only limited Leeds Weekend and Day tickets still available, festival fans are urged to snap up tickets as soon as possible to catch headline performances from The 1975, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone and Foo Fighters as well as other huge names across the weekend including Billie Eilish, Bastille, Charli XCX, Dave, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Machine Gun Kelly, Pale Waves, and Royal Blood.

Tickets are on sale from www.readingandleedsfestival.com