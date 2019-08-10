Jumbo date in Leeds for acclaimed American duo Native Harrow

Pennsylvania duo Native Harrow have announced UK tour dates in support of the release of their new album, 'Happier Now', which came out this week.

The month-long tour will include a slot at The Long Road festival, in-store performances at Rough Trade shops in London, Bristol and Nottingham, plus Jumbo Records in Leeds.

Early praise for the forthcoming new album has been high, with Uncut’s description of Devin Tuel’s ‘wondrous’ voice as ‘evoking both Judee Sill and early Joni Mitchell at their most wistful’ and Americana-UK describing 'Happier Now' as a ‘captivating, almost mesmeric album of the highest quality’.

Premiering the album’s second single and title track, Folk Radio explained how ‘it’s hard to be utterly timeless and refreshingly original, but Native Harrow manages it with ease’.

See and hear for yourself when Native Harrow make an instore appearance at Jumbo Records, in Leeds, on Saturday, September 14 (from 3.30pm).

On the new album, singer-songwriter Devin Tuel said: “This record is about becoming your own advocate. Realising that maybe you are different in several or a myriad of ways and that that is okay.

"And further, it is about me becoming a grown woman.

After nearly two decades of rigorous training in ballet, theatre and voice, Tuel needed to break out of the oppressive rules of academia and find her natural voice, write from her heart, and figure out what kind of performer she truly was rather than the one she was being moulded into from the age of three.

“I spent my early twenties playing every venue in Greenwich Village, recording demos in my friend’s kitchen, and making lattes. I felt very alive then. I was on my own living in my own little studio, staying up all night writing; the dream I had of being a bohemian New York City artist was unfolding.

"I wanted to be Patti Smith. I was also heartbroken, poor, and had no idea what I was getting myself into.

"My twenties, as I think it goes for most, were all about getting up, getting knocked down, and learning to keep going. I never gave up and I think if I told 20-year-old me how things looked nine years later she’d be so excited.”

'Happier Now' is a set of nine songs recorded and mixed by Alex Hall (JD McPherson, The Cactus Blossoms, Pokey LaFarge) at Chicago’s Reliable Recorders. The album was co-produced by Hall, Tuel, and her bandmate, multi-instrumentalist Stephen Harms.