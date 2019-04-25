How to get FREE tickets for the premiere of BBC drama Gentleman Jack

Fancy joining Suranne Jones and Sally Wainwright for the Yorkshire premiere of BBC drama Gentleman Jack?

Suranne Jones leads the cast as Anne Lister and the eight-part drama also stars Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders) and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, The Moorside).

Episode one will be shown for the first time in Yorkshire at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax.

How to get tickets

The premiere takes place on Thursday May 9 and Sally Wainwright, Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle will be in Halifax to meet fans on the red carpet.

Tickets are available through a ballot via the BBC Shows and Tours website here



The ticket ballot will close at 10pm on Sunday April 28, and you can apply for a maximum of two tickets.

Tickets will be allocated by random draw with 60% of the tickets going to Halifax postcodes*, 30% to West Yorkshire postcodes** including Wakefield and Dewsbury, and the remaining 10% going to the rest of the UK.

Following the screening, Sally Wainwright, Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, who will be talking with BBC Radio 5 Live Drive presenter Anna Foster about the production process and historical research behind the show, before taking questions from the audience.

** West Yorkshire postcodes: BD1, BD11, BD12, BD13, BD14, BD15, BD16, BD17, BD18, BD19, BD20, BD21, BD22, BD4, BD6, HD1, HD3, HD4, HD5, HD6, HD7, HD8, LS1, LS10, LS11, LS12, LS14, LS15, LS16, LS17, LS18, LS19, LS2, LS20, LS21, LS22, LS23, LS25, LS26, LS27, LS28, LS29, LS5, LS7, LS8, LS9, OL14, S72, WF1, WF10, WF11, WF12, WF13, WF14, WF15, WF16, WF17, WF2, WF3, WF4, WF5, WF6, WF7, WF8, WF9

* Halifax postcodes: HX1, HX2, HX3, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX7