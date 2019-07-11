Fun-filled fete to take place at Upper Hopton

The popular Upper Hopton Fete will take place on Saturday, July 27 between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

It will be held at Croft House Community Centre and Recreation Ground on Jackroyd Lane.

This year there will be the York Bird Of Prey falconry team operating flying displays, while the Clifton and Lightcliffe Band, a steel band, the U3A guitar group, and the Katie Philpott School of Dance will delight visitors on the day.

There’s also football skills, basket-ball skills, cricket skills and children’s games and races.

A spokesman said: “For the family there will be Punch and Judy, a coconut shy, bouncy castle, goldfish bowl game, face painting and glitter, circus skills, flower arranging competition, pig racing, fortune teller, bottle stall, tombola and raffle, heritage tent.

“Entry is £3 (children under 16 are free) and there is plenty of free parking.”