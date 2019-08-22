Corrie's Beverley Callard plays Rocky Horror Show narrator on home-town stage of Leeds Grand Theatre

Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard will play the Narrator for four performances of the Rocky Horror Show in her hometown of Leeds this weekend.

As the first female Narrator Beverley wowed audiences in Manchester and Liverpool delivering a funny, charismatic performance earlier this year.

Beverley said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be back playing the Narrator in the Rocky Horror Show at the Leeds Grand Theatre in my home town.

"I had such an incredible time earlier this year playing the role - I can’t wait to get back on stage.”

More than 100,000 people have seen the show during the tour and there are no signs of the cast slowing down including Blue singer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James and Strictly Come Dancing Champion Joanne Clifton.

Callard will be on stage on Friday August 23 and Saturday August 24.

Tickets: 0844 848 2700 or www.leedsgrandtheatre.com