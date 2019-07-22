Colourful show at art exhibition

New paintings by Liversedge artist Josie Barraclough will be on show during July and August as part of the Dewsbury Arts Group Summer Exhibition.

A former Heckmondwike Grammar School pupil and student at Batley College of Art she began her career as a designer, illustrator and painter.

The work is on show for six weeks and evolves from Josie’s fascination with colour; working with different elements of oil and mixed media, a blank white canvas takes on a new form through the expression of energy and begins to develop a life of its own, aiming to create vibrant and emotive works that appeal to the audience.

Last year proved to be busy for Josie following exhibiting work at Batley Library, the Frank Mitchell Gallery DAG Artspace, Bingley Gallery and Sunny Bank Mills Gallery in Leeds; she has been continually engaged in private commissions as well as producing new works for her next single artist show, scheduled for Spring 2020.

A spokesman said: “Josie’s work is regularly inspired by Scarborough, her place of birth, and other beauty spots around the east coast.

“In addition to landscapes she also takes inspiration from nature, cities and still life the resultant imagery is typically vigorous and charged with colour.

“Josie’s work in underpinned and inspired by extensive travel and photography, many sketches produced in situ, on location, prior to being developed in her Liversedge studio.”

The exhibition runs until Saturday, August 31.

Admission is free.