Cattle & Cane ‘Navigate’ their way to Leeds for headline show

Siblings Joe and Helen Hammill, aka Cattle & Cane, are heading for Leeds as they hit the road in support of their upcoming new album ’Navigator’.

Having spent the past couple of years sharing stages with the likes of Tom Odell, Brian Wilson, Stereophonics and Lewis Capaldi, Cattle & Cane have every right to be ambitious.

Sold-out signs are commonly found at their own headline gigs, including huge regional statement dates at Sage Gateshead and Middlesbrough Town Hall, where a crowd of over 1,200 witnessed a magical performance alongside the Northern Orchestra last June.

Their latest tour will bring them to Leeds when they will appear at the Oporto venue on Sunday, October 27.

Cattle & Cane, meanwhile, have shared their euphoric and sun-drenched new single ‘Mexico’, the first track to be taken from their eagerly anticipated upcoming album ‘Navigator’, which is released on Friday, November 8.

Listen here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8VG2ags--s

Produced by Pete Hammerton (Kylie Minogue, The Shires, Wandering Hearts, Tom Gregory), ‘Mexico’ has already picked up plays from BBC Radio 2, including a live session on the Saturday Afternoon show.

The confidence and maturity on display delivers an enticing statement of intent from the sibling duo.

“For the first time ever, we took a step back last year and actually thought about how Cattle & Cane should sound and where we want to take it,” said Joe Hamill.

“Being in a band isn’t always easy and sometimes it can take some time to find your way, but this is undoubtedly the most excited we’ve ever been about sharing new music.”

“We’ve always been ambitious,” explained Helen, “But I think locking ourselves away with Pete [Hammerton] for the last few months has enabled us to create some songs that really justify our ambition.