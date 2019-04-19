American Idiot - featuring the music of Green Day - tours to the Alhambra

The 10th anniversary tour of American Idiot – the ground-breaking Tony award-winning rock musical with music by punk-pop and multi Grammy award-winning band Green Day comes to the Bradford Alhambra later this year.

Leading the cast is: Waterloo Road’s Tom Milner as Johnny; 2013’s X Factor third place runner-up Luke Friend as St Jimmy; and 2016 X Factor finalist Sam Lavery as Whatsername.

This story of youthful disillusion and mistrust of society and government has never been more current; particularly with the modern parallels in the USA where school children have mobilised to form a campaign for gun law reform.

The musical’s hit songs include Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Holiday and the blockbuster title track American Idiot from Green Day’s 2004 Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album.

Also included are several songs from Green Day’s 2009 release 21st Century Breakdown, and an unreleased love song, When It’s Time.

The cast is completed by: Glenn Adamson (Theo); Laura Marie Benson (Lesley); Jennifer Caldwell (Swing); Joshua Dowen (Tunny); Raquel Jones (Extraordinary Girl); Daniel Law (Swing); Rory Maguire (Gerard); Shekinah McFarlane (Alysha); Siobhan O’Driscoll (Heather); Samuel Pope (Will); Alexandra Robinson (Libby); and Christian Tyler-Wood (Declan).

Winner of two Tony Awards and the 2010 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Show Album, American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world. The show features the music of Green Day with the lyrics of its lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer.

It is at the Alhambra from Monday June 10 to Friday June 15.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm plus a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets: 01274 432000 or on line here