10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire this week

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 The Sound of Music

Theatre Royal Wakefield, April 30 - May 4

When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain and brings a new love of life and music into the home. After marrying, upon returning from their honeymoon they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the Captain’s immediate service in their navy.

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

The worlds very first Ukulele Orchestra comes to Bradford!

2 The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain!

St George’s Hall, Bradford, April 27

Who is to blame for the worldwide phenomena of ukulele orchestras and ukulelemania? The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain! Tap your toes with the royalty of the ukulele scene, the independent rock-stars of the “bonsai guitar”, who have plucked and sung, joked and whistled with the likes of Clean Bandit, Robbie Williams, Madness, Cat Stevens, The Ministry of Sound and Blue Peter.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

3 Wet Wet Wet

St George’s Hall, Bradford, April 28

The band are one of the most successful groups in British pop history with an amazing back catalogue of songs including three No.1 hits; Help From My Friends, Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around. They have sold over 15 million records to date and played to more than four million people around the world.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

4 Cats

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, April 29 - May 4

The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year – the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

The auditorium transformed into an abandoned fairground, staged in the round, with fascinating costumes.This is a once in a life time chance to see family favourite musical Cats in Huddersfield.

www.thelbt.org

5 Sweet Caroline: The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond

Theatre Royal Wakefield, April 26

The good times never seemed so good... Introducing Sweet Caroline, the ultimate tribute to Neil Diamond featuring Gary Ryan, as seen on Stars in Their Eyes. Taking it back to where it began, this musical journey celebrates 50 years of a legend. From Brooklyn to Hollywood, Neil Diamond has left a legacy of great songs which have been covered by every great vocalist. Spanning all genres from the reggae of Red Red Wine, through the country of Cracklin’ Rosie, and the Hollywood music of The Jazz Singer. From the producers of Fastlove and The Magic of Motown, celebrate the music that has endured through six generations as we bring you all things Diamond with a sensational live show. Enjoy all the hits such as, Forever In Blue Jeans, America and Love On The Rocks and of course, the unforgettable Sweet Caroline.

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Wet Wet Wet are appearing at St Georges Hall, Bradford

6 A Brave Face

Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds, April 26-27

Afghanistan: 2009. Under bright blue skies, a small girl stands and watches the soldier. She smiles, just like his sister… Ryan is there to see the world, learn a trade, get a life. Training is complete, combat is a buzz; he’s part of a team, and knows his job. But on one particular hot and desperate tour of duty, Ryan sees things he can’t talk about, to anyone. And then, when he returns home, the trouble really begins. Vamos Theatre is the UK’s leading full mask theatre company. Suitable for audiences aged 12 years up and accessible to hearing and deaf audiences alike.

www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk

7 Kevin Clifton in Burn The Floor with Graziano Di Prima

Victoria Theatre Halifax, April 30

In the past two decades Burn the Floor has revolutionised ballroom style. Combining jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, Burn the Floor brings their famous, infectious and rebellious energy to the stage. Starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Kevin Clifton, and the new Italian heartthrob, Graziano Di Prima. It will have you leaping out of the seat to join in!

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

8 Susie Dent - The Secret Lives of Words

City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds, May 1

Take a journey into the curious, unexpected, and downright surreal origins of the words we use every day. Susie will retell the adventures that lie hidden within such words as lasagne (involving a chamber pot) and bugbear (a terrorising monster), and explain such oddities as the silent h in ghost and the mysterious disappearance of kempt, gormful, and ruly (and yes, you really can be gruntled). She will look to the lexicon of the past to fill some of today’s linguistic gaps – such as the frenzied fit of tidying we all do just as guests are about to descend (that’s a scurryfunge).

www.cityvarieties.co.uk

9 The House on Cold Hill

Leeds Grand Theatre, April 29 - May 4

BAFTA-nominated actor and winner of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing 2017, Joe McFadden (Heartbeat, Holby City) and award-winning actress Rita Simons who played Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders, are joined by Charlie Clements (Bradley in EastEnders) and Persephone Swales-Dawson (Nico Blake in Hollyoaks) in Peter’s ghostly story of the Harcourt family, who move into the house of their dreams that has been empty for the last 40 years. However, their dream home quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares as they begin to wonder whether they may not be the only residents at Cold Hill. A modern-day supernatural thriller that will send shivers down your spine and make you think twice about returning home to a dark, empty house after the show!

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

Sweet Caroline: The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond

10 The Guilty Feminist

Victoria Theatre Halifax, May 1

The Guilty Feminist podcast has become a comedy phenomenon with over 50 million downloads since it launched in late 2016. Comedian Deborah Frances-White and her guests discuss things which all 21st century feminists agree on - while confessing the insecurities, hypocrisies and fears which undermine those noble goals.

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

A Brave Face - award-winning theatre company and British army veterans collaborate on a compelling production about post traumatic stress

Dont miss your chance to experience the pure dance joy of Burn the Floor

Peter Jamess spine-chilling stage play The House on Cold Hill