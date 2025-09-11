Emmerdale is not done with the John Sugden and Aaron Dingle drama yet 🚨

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmerdale’s serial killer drama is heating up again.

John Sugden makes a fateful decision in the aftermath of gorge fall.

But will he strike again - and what else to expect?

Spoilers for Emmerdale on Thursday, September 11. The episode will be on TV this evening.

Emmerdale’s latest killer is preparing to strike again. John Sugden has ‘made the decision’ to silence his husband “for good” after they both survived the fall at the gorge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers were left on a huge cliffhanger after the killer pulled Aaron Dingle from the top of a cliff back in Monday’s episode (September 8). Both did survive, but while John is dinged up his husband has been left in a coma.

Emmerdale spoilers for Thursday September 11

John Sugden makes decision to strike again

Robert Sugden [RYAN HAWLEY] and John Sugden [OLIVER FARNWORTH] | ITV

The episode opens with Robert Sugden in a police interview room, waiting to speak with a detective. It picks up from his arrest at the end of the previous episode and he remains strongly under suspicion over the incident at the gorge.

He brings Mack’s disappearance to the attention of the detective, however, he had not been reported missing. Rob gets very heated and the interview is terminated

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John starts to regain consciousness and wants to see Aaron. But before he can try, the detective arrives to ask him a few questions.

The other Sugden claims Aaron and he fell after Aaron stepped in to protect him. Then he claims he came round at the bottom of the gorge and tried to help Aaron, before Robert stopped him and gave him a head wound.

John shares footage of Robert attacking him with a wrench with the police, further making his brother look guilty.

Vick brings John to Aaron’s room and eventually leaves him alone with his comatose husband. But after she leaves him alone with Aaron, John vows to silence his husband “for good” and it seems like he could be about to strike again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinny faces Gabby wedding dilemma

Meanwhile, Vinny and Cam have a heart-to-heart and Vinny reveals that his bruises came after he met a bloke on a forum, while questioning his sexuality. He was beaten ‘black-and-blue’ by the man - and also blackmailed him for £10,000.

Vinny tries to put off his wedding to Gabby during this episode. Initially using Aaron’s coma as an excuse to postpone it.

He eventually decides to go through with his wedding to Gabby. But does not want to share what happened with the man with his bride-to-be.

We see Aaron for the first time and he is still in a bad way, being kept in a coma. Paddy promises to be a “better father” to him, once he wakes up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moira starts to become increasingly worried about Mack, especially when he doesn’t pick up after Cain calls him. Could he finally be on the verge of freedom?

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here