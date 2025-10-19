Educating Yorkshire is back for one last episode - but when is it on? 📺🚨

Educating Yorkshire is back on Channel 4.

The cameras have returned to Thornhill Community Academy.

But when exactly can you expect the latest episode?

A brand new episode of Educating Yorkshire is just a few hours away. The Year 11’s will be in the spotlight as pressure builds ahead of exam season.

The school year is coming to a close and the beloved documentary series is nearing its conclusion. Channel 4’s cameras first stepped through the doors at the Thornhill Community Academy back in 2013.

Now a whole new generation of students and teachers get to be the focus.

But what can you expect from the show this evening? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Educating Yorkshire on TV today?

Alexa and Darcie are in a race for Head Girl in tonight's series finale episode of Educating Yorkshire. Photo by Tom Martin / Channel 4.

The 2025 reboot of the beloved Channel 4 documentary will be back with another episode tonight (September 28). It is set to be the fifth episode of the season.

Educating Yorkshire is due to start at 8pm again this weekend. It will once again run for an hour and finishes at approximately 9pm.

Channel 4 is once again the home of the documentary series, both on live TV and via its on demand app.

What to expect from Educating Yorkshire tonight?

The preview for this week’s episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Pressure builds for the year 11 students as the school year draws to a close and ambitious year 10 students Darcie and Alexa go head-to-head in a race to become Head Girl.

“Mr Burton reflects on the challenges and successes of the academic year.”

How many episodes are left in Educating Yorkshire?

It is expected that there will be eight episodes in total for the second series of Educating Yorkshire. This is the same length as the original 2013 version - albeit that also had two follow-up specials.

Educating Yorkshire 2 arrived more than a decade after the first series charmed audiences and became a huge hit. It went on to win awards and had a Christmas episode plus a one-year anniversary special.

