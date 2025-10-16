Dragons Den will have a returning guest this week 🐉📺

Dragons’ Den is back with another episode.

A guest dragon will be on the panel this week.

But who can you expect to see tonight?

After a big old break over the summer, Dragons’ Den is back with new episodes each week. The show will return for another instalment in just a few hours.

A fan-favourite guest dragon will make her return this evening (October 16), the BBC has confirmed. The line-up of people heading into the den has also been revealed.

But who can you expect to see on the series this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Dragons’ Den on TV today?

Dragons' Den cast on BBC | BBC

It has been a strange-old schedule for Dragons’ Den in 2025. Returning after its summer break at the end of July, it was only back for one episode before taking another two months off.

Dragons’ Den will return at 8pm this evening (October 16). It will run for an hour and be followed by Celebrity Traitors.

Who is on Dragons’ Den this week?

Fashion mogul Emma Grede, CEO of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, returns as a guest Dragon, it has been confirmed. She is set to appear in this evening’s episode.

The full line-up of dragons tonight is: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman as well as Emma.

Two fashion-forward business partners trade brollies for bonnets with their stylish headwear brand. A determined Lincolnshire mum of four champions her range of food-and-drink hampers for every occasion.

A TV and radio presenter from Kent hopes to clean up with her mobile grave-tending service. And a beauty tech entrepreneur reveals his cutting-edge solution for salon-quality hair dye.

