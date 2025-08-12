Channing Tatum will be adding Hollywood star power to the upcoming Demon Slayer movie 👀

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hit anime Demon Slayer will conclude with Infinity Castle movies.

A trilogy of films will wrap up the story on the big screen.

But who will be in the voice cast - as additions are confirmed.

A Hollywood star has been added to the cast of the upcoming Demon Slayer movie. The hit anime is set to conclude with a trilogy of big screen films and the first will arrive in the autumn.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been a smash hit since the anime adaptation debuted back in 2018. It has already had the cinematic treatment with Mugen Train, which turned an arc from the manga into a film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of concluding with a final season, the last arc Infinity Castle will instead be adapted as a trilogy of movies. The first is due to be released in the west in the autumn and has added some Hollywood glamour to the voice cast.

Channing Tatum joins Demon Slayer cast

Channing Tatum is in the cast of the new Demon Slayer movie | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The English dub of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle movies has added a surprising big name to its voice cast. Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum will be bringing his talents to the adaptation, Variety reports .

The trade paper revealed that he will be voicing Keizo. Described as the owner of a martial arts dojo and former master of Hakuji, who went on to become the Upper Rank Three demon, he is a character introduced in the Infinity Castle arc.

Variety reports that Mitchel Berger, Crunchyroll executive VP of global commerce, said: “We are excited to welcome Channing Tatum, who discovered his love of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ and anime through watching the series with his daughter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channing has previously had voice roles in movies such as The Lego Movie and its sequel. He also was in the voice cast for The Lego Batman Movie.

Who is in the cast of Demon Slayer?

Still from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 | Crunchyroll

Channing Tatum is not the only new addition to the English dub for the Infinity Castle movies. Rebecca Wang has also been added and she will voice Koyuki.

The original English voice cast of Demon Slayer are set to return for the big screen adaptions. Among the actors returning are Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma and Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira.

The film will be released in both the original Japanese, with subtitles, and with the English dub.

The cast for the first part of Infinity Castle includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanjiro Kamado - Japanese: Natsuki Hanae, English: Zach Aguilar

Nezuko Kamado - Japanese: Akari Kitō, English: Abby Trott

Zenitsu Agatsuma - Japanese: Hiro Shimono, English: Aleks Le

Inosuke Hashibira - Japanese: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, English: Bryce Papenbrook

Kanao Tsuyuri - Japanese: Reina Ueda, English: Brianna Knickerbocker

Genya Shinazugawa - Japanese: Nobuhiko Okamoto, EnglishL Zeno Robinson

Giyu Tomioka - Japanese: Takahiro Sakurai, English: Johnny Yong Bosch

Tengen Uzui - Japanese: Katsuyuki Konishi, English: Ray Chase

Muichiro Tokito - Japanese: Kengo Kawanishi, English: Griffin Burns

Shinobu Kocho - Japanese: Saori Hayami, English: Erika Harlacher

Obanai Iguro - Japanese: Kenichi Suzumura, English: Erik Scott Kimerer

Sanemi Shinazugawa - Japanese: Tomokazu Seki, English: Kaiji Tang

Mitsuri Kanroji - Japanese: Kana Hanazawa, English: Kira Buckland

Gyomei Himejima - Japanese: Tomokazu Sugita, English: Crispin Freeman

Akaza / Upper Rank 3 - Japanese: Akira Ishida, English: Lucien Dodge

Keizo - Japanese: Yuichi Nakamura, English: Channing Tatum

Koyuki - Japanese: Lynn, English: Rebecca Wang

Mitchel Berger added: “We are thrilled to welcome back the beloved English voice cast reprising their roles for ‘Infinity Castle’. Their iconic voices have greatly contributed to the admiration of the characters and popularity of the franchise.

How to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle?

In a bold move, the final arc of Demon Slayer is set to be adapted as three movies and not as a traditional season. It is not the first time that the series has made the decision - with Mugen Train originally releasing as a film in between seasons one and two.

Attack on Titan was also turned into feature length movies for the final part of its elongated last season. However, those films were released direct to streaming via Crunchyroll in the west.

Demon Slayer’s trilogy of movies will be getting cinematic releases. The first part was a box office smash hit in Japan earlier in the summer and it will be rolled out worldwide in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first movie is slated for release in the United Kingdom and United States on September 12. Big screen chains like Vue have had previous films such as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Surprisingly cheap way to stream Sky Atlantic, Netflix and more (aff) £ 22.00 Sky TV Buy now Buy now Sky’s latest TV deals are more affordable than you might expect – with the best value arguably being the Ultimate TV package. For just £22/month, you get Netflix, Discovery+, Sky Atlantic and over 35 extra channels including Sky Max, Sky Witness, Sky Documentaries and more. There are no upfront fees, and it’s a 24-month contract. If you’re after the basics, Essential TV starts from £15/month with Netflix and Sky Atlantic included, while sports fans can add Sky Sports for £35/month. All three plans offer strong value for new Sky customers.