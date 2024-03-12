Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dogs who trained at Soothill Ringcraft club, on Soothill Lane in Batley, included several first places and a reserved Best Dog at the show last weekend.

Ruth Copping, dog trainer at the club, said: “We train the dogs for showing, helping them improve their standing, letting the judge examine them and to be able to go to Crufts in the first place.

"All breeds are different – we try and get them to be able to show their dog at the best of its ability.

Ziggy and Nettle the Parson Russell Terriers owned by Dean Hobson, who attends Soothill Ringcraft Club in Batley.

"Most dogs we trained got a place at Crufts.”

Ruth said the best part about being a dog trainer was “watching puppies that you’ve bred go on to win at Crufts or be somebody’s loved family pet”.

Valley, an Estrela Mountain Dog whose owners Keil Winder and Phoebe Daly attend Soothill Ringcraft Club, won reserved Best Dog. This is judged on criteria related to the breed standard, set by the Kennel Club.

Other participants from the Batley club were Dean Hobson’s Parson Russell Terriers – Ziggy and Nettle – and Louise Gregson’s Lhasa Apso, Lexi.

Lexi the Lhasa Apso owned by Louise Gregson.

