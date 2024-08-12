Despite how it may appear, music across the Yorkshire region doesn’t end the moment Leeds Festival 2024 has drawn to a close. Far from it.

The Yorkshire area, home to hallowed concert venues such as the Leadmill in Sheffield, the First Direct Arena in Leeds and countless other prestigious areas, is actually playing host to a number of big names artists before 2024 draws to a close. There’s a particular consideration too for those in Halfiax to check out the entire summer series of concerts taking place at the Piece Hall, with names including PJ Harvey and Pixies set to perform in the West Yorkshire town.

But many will tell you that Yorkshire isn’t just West Yorkshire; with that in mind, we’ve brought together 19 concerts set to perform across the region, including York and Harrogate, to tempt you into buying an early Christmas present before the year comes to a close. Many of which currently available to purchase now through Ticketmaster or See Tickets, before it’s too late.

So whether your a metal head waiting for Corey Taylor to command you to “jump the f**k up” or want a relaxing evening of jazz music with Jamie Cullum, we think there is something for (almost) everyone in Yorkshire before the year comes to a close.

PJ Harvey Two time Mercury Prize winner PJ Harvey is one of the many high profile acts performing in Halifax this summer, with her concert at The Piece Hall taking place August 20 2024.

Pixies Black Francis of Pixies; the group, celebrating the release of a new album, are one of many performing at Halfiax's Piece Hall this year, with the "Doolittle" group performing on August 21 2024.

Jungle Josh Lloyd-Watson and Jungle will also be performing at The Piece Hall in Halifax, with their show set for August 25 2024.