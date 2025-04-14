The first weekend of Coachella finished moments ago, and already has given music fans several highlights we can look forward to during the UK festival season.

That’s not even touching upon the utter cinema that was Lady Gaga’s headline set - and if that’s what she is bringing with her to The MAYHEM Ball later this year, then maybe dynamic ticket pricing was the right call.

We do it all over again this weekend, streaming live on YouTube, but take a look at some of the photos of this weekend’s festivities at Coachella 2025.

1 . The Prodigy Singer Maxim of British band "The Prodigy", performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

2 . The Prodigy Singer Maxim of British band "The Prodigy", performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Weezer US musicians Rivers Cuomo (L) and Patrick Wilson from Weezer perform during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images