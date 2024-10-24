If the festive decorations out in shops and the start of Christmas music permeating the airwaves hasn’t indicated enough, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Yorkshire is set for a bounty of festive activities in the run up to this year’s big day, from the traditional Christmas Markets in Leeds through to Father Christmas making an appearance at Malton Castle before his yearly courier rounds.

Many of the events we’ve picked are free to attend, but in the event that tickets need to be purchased, many are on sale either right now or shortly. We’ve been sure to add to the events though if you do require a ticket to avoid any nasty surprises.

So here’s our picks of some of the festive events taking place around Yorkshire before Christmas Day 2024.

1 . Leeds Christmas Market The Leeds Christmas Market returns to Millennium Square once again this year, with a host of activities and goods for the whole family from November 22 until December 22 2024.

2 . Step Into Christmas (Sheffield) This Christmas feel-good show at Sheffield Town Hall's Oval Hall brings all the magic of the season to life, with all your favourite songs you will know and love. It's the time when every Santa has a ball when it takes place December 13 2024 (ticketed event.)

3 . Christmas at Clifton Park (Rotherham) Step into a world of wonder and excitement with our unique and extraordinary holiday experience. Get ready for an adventure like no other, filled with enchanting activities and delightful surprises. Tickets include your 90 minute Christmas Adventure as well as unlimited Fun Park rides and Mini Golf.