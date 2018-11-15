Chicken stew leeks/chantenay

As the nights draw in and the temperature drops there are few more heartier meals than a stew to warm you up and leave you feeling satisfied. This recipe uses chicken thighs, leeks and also Chantenay carrots.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: approx 1 hour 30 minutes

You’ll need

8 chicken thighs

2 tbsp flour, seasoned with salt & pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

2 large leeks, timed and sliced into chunks

250g Chantenay, whole & unpeeled

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp dried mixed herbs (i.e herb de Provence)

600ml chicken stock

What to do

lOn a large plate roll the chicken pieces in the seasoned flour, making sure they are well coated all over.

lHeat the olive oil in a large flameproof casserole or large saucepan with a lid. Fry the chicken pieces a few at a time until they are golden brown all over, transferring to a plate whilst you cook the remaining pieces.

lWhen the chicken has all been fried, turn the heat down and add the leeks and Chantenay. Fry for a couple of minutes, then return the chicken to the pan, along with the herbs and garlic.

lAdd the stock, bring up to the boil then cover with the lid. Reduce the heat and simmer gently for around and hour and a half, or until the chicken is just starting to fall off the bone. If the sauce is a little thin remove the lid for the final 30 minutes of cooking to allow it to thicken slightly.

lServe with crusty bread, mashed potato or cous cous.