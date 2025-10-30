Celebrity Traitors has set a date for its first ever final - but when is it? 🕵️‍♂️📺

Celebrity Traitors is preparing for its grand finale.

The final roundtable looms for the players.

But when can you tune in for the finale?

Celebrity Traitors is preparing to hold its very first final. The remaining players will be looking to win a hefty prize for their charities.

Can the faithful catch the traitors, or will the cloaked players make off with all the money? The date has been set for the conclusion and fans are facing a bit of a wait.

Recap every exit that has happened so far in the series. But when can you expect the show to conclude?

When is the Celebrity Traitors final?

It might be hard to believe but we have almost reached the end of the very first season of the Celebrity Traitors. The all-star spin-off was highly anticipated and has more than lived up to expectations.

Across the previous three weeks, the many twists and turns have kept viewers thoroughly hooked. Despite earlier reports that it would conclude on Halloween (October 31), that will not be the case.

The BBC has confirmed that the final of Celebrity Traitors will take place on Thursday, November 6. It is due to start at 9pm once again and will be a super-sized 75 minute episode.

When is Celebrity Traitors on TV next?

Fans are facing quite the wait for their next fix, the show will not return to our screens until the 2025 final. The Celebrity Traitors will not broadcast an episode next Wednesday (November 5) and instead will just be on Thursday night (November 6).

Unlike the regular version, Celebrity Traitors will have just nine episodes in total and eight have already been broadcast.

How is the winner decided?

The final will see the remaining players take part in one last mission to raise money for the overall prize pot. Once that is done, it will be time to head to the roundtable one more time.

After that vote, in which the banished player will not reveal their identity, the remaining celebs will head to the fire pit. They will be presented with a choice of whether to end the game or vote again.

If any traitors are left at the end, they will win all the money. However, if only faithful are left, they will take home the prize.

In the regular version, the faithful have won twice and the traitors just once.