Celebrity Big Brother saw a shock departure last night.

The ITV show removed Mickey Rourke over his ‘behaviour’.

But what exactly happened on CBB?

It was another dramatic weekend in the Celebrity Big Brother house. ITV held the first live eviction of the season on Friday night (April 11) but there has been yet another departure.

Mickey Rourke was removed from the house last night (April 13) after being disciplined for his ‘behaviour’ yet again. See who is still in Big Brother’s home right now.

ITV kept viewers on their toes this weekend as CBB was given a night off. The series also had a much later start time on its return.

But why was the Hollywood star asked to leave - and who else has departed? Here’s all you need to know:

Who has left Celebrity Big Brother in 2025?

The latest series of Celebrity Big brother may have just kicked off but the show's first eviction is just around the corner. | ITV

The first live eviction of the season took place on Friday evening. A second celebrity then departed the house on Sunday night.

The full list of exits from Celebrity Big Brother 2025 so far as of April 14 is as follows:

Michael Fabricant (eviction)

Mickey Rouke (removed)

Why was Mickey Rourke removed from CBB?

The Oscar-nominated actor had previously been disciplined by Big Brother over his behaviour in the house - including using homophobic language. But it finally became too much on April 13 and he was removed from the show.

Ella was made to feel “very uneasy” by comments made by Mickey. He was asked to go to the Diary Room and was told that Big Brother needed to “speak to you about your behaviour”.

Big Brother said: “Earlier today in a disagreement with Chris, your language and behaviour was threatening and aggressive. Big Brother does not tolerate threatening language or behaviour. In addition, you have used inappropriate sexual language to Ella.”

Big Brother added, “This language has caused offence to your fellow housemates and could cause offence to the viewing public. This is not the first time Big Brother has had to speak to you about your offensive and inappropriate language.”

In reply, Mickey said: “Yes sir. I did wrong. I apologise. I’m sorry. I can’t take it back, you know, I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. ‘Cause I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry.

“I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt. Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I’m sorry about that.”

But his apology was not enough. Big Brother explained: “Big Brother considers your language and behaviour today to be seriously unacceptable and as a result Big Brother has no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house.”

Before leaving, Mickey added: “I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that.

“I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot. I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress. I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen.”

