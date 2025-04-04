Celebrity Big Brother cast 2025: the 14 stars ‘revealed’ for ITV show - including JoJo Siwa

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

TV and technology writer

Published 4th Apr 2025, 06:30 BST

Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been ‘revealed’ - see who could be heading into the house 👀

Celebrity Big Brother is just a few days away from returning and the rumour mill has entered overdrive. ITV confirmed that the reality show spin-off will be back on April 7.

It is the second series of Celebrity Big Brother since the broadcaster revived it last year. 14 stars are reportedly set to enter the house, according to TV Zone, including a Marvel star and plenty of tele favourites.

Listen now on Screen Babble: Don't miss our ultimate Oscars guide - and The Traitors

ITV are not announcing the cast before the launch episode on April 7, but plenty of names have been rumoured. It includes a Hollywood actor, a former child star and an Olympic gold winner.

These are the names most heavily linked with the next series of Celebrity Big Brother. Who would you like to appear - let me know by email: [email protected].

Sign up for our NationalWorld newsletter - delivered daily

Singer and former child star JoJo Siwa is reportedly crossing the pond to be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast.

1. JoJo Siwa

Singer and former child star JoJo Siwa is reportedly crossing the pond to be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast. | ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another one heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house is reportedly Michael Fabricant. The former Tory MP lost his seat in Parliament in 2024.

2. Michael Fabricant

Another one heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house is reportedly Michael Fabricant. The former Tory MP lost his seat in Parliament in 2024. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Olympic gold winner Daley Thompson is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025.

3. Daley Thompson

Olympic gold winner Daley Thompson is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. | Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Actor Donna Preston is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. She is known for appearing on shows like Hey Tracey! and Michael McIntyre's Big Show as well as Netflix's Sandman.

4. Donna Preston

Actor Donna Preston is reportedly in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. She is known for appearing on shows like Hey Tracey! and Michael McIntyre's Big Show as well as Netflix's Sandman. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostCelebrity Big BrotherITVTVITVX
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice