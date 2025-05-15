ITV has confirmed the line-up for tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final 📺

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s Got Talent is back with another semi-final.

The line-up for the fourth live show has been confirmed.

But what will the acts actually be performing?

After a 24 hour wait, Britain’s Got Talent is back with another live show and two more acts will be booking a place in the 2025 final. The show was rocked by a star quitting during the week.

ITV has been forced to push back this week’s semi-final - because of football. It means that the fourth qualifier is taking place on a Sunday instead of the usual Saturday evening spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Max Fox found himself in the audience at the Britain's Got Talent auditions before begging Simon Cowell for his chance to perform. | ITV

But who will be taking to the stage in the coming hours? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is on the line-up for BGT semi-final tonight?

The acts who will be taking to the stage today (May 18) have been confirmed by ITV. It includes:

Hear Our Voices

IDOLLS

Joseph Charm

Max Fox

Maya Giotea

Obsequious

Papi

TK Magic

But just two acts will make it through to the final at the end of May. The golden buzzer will once again be in play - find out more about the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What talents will the BGT acts be performing?

Hear Our Voices is a choir, featuring a range of ages all the way from 17 to 76. They are among the favourites to win, despite not yet booking a spot in the final .

Travelling all the way from Japan, IDOLLS are a dance group. The spooky nutcracker style performance they gave in the auditions won them a place in the live show.

32-year-old Joseph Charm is a comedian - and his act is no joke. He hails from Milton Keynes and he impressed with his hilariously relatable parenting woes in the auditions.

Max Fox was one of the golden buzzer acts during the audition stage and is returning in the fourth semi-final. He is a singer and was actually in the audience before his spontaneous audition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will have competition from another golden buzzer act in the form of 14-year-old Romania singer Maya Giotea. She stunned the judges with her Beyonce rendition in the auditions.

Next up is another dance troupe with Obsequious. They have travelled from the Philippines and range in age from 19 to 33 and they danced to rock hits in the auditions.

Papi Bucket was one of the most unique acts in the auditions - which is saying something. He is a ‘rubber chicken musician’ - so let's see what he has up his wing this weekend.

The final act of the night will be magician TK. The 28-year-old charmed the judges with his ‘unbelievable’ Wi-Fi trick in the auditions and his flirty ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.