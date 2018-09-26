Yorkshire fashion brand launches flat cap collection worldwide

Flat cap fashion is going global as a Leeds-based brand launches its new collection of hats in 28 countries worldwide.

Founded in 2013, Kempadoo Millar is the brand behind a range of stylish flat caps and baker boys, known as Express Yourself 18.

The brand uses only the finest luxury British-made cloth for its caps which are proudly manufactured

Flat cap appeal

While the flat caps are all proudly made in Yorkshire, the brand has proved to be extremely popular overseas, with the fashionable headwear selling in 28 countries last year, including the US, Malaysia, Burma, Dubai and Russia.

The brand prides itself on its use of only the finest luxury British-made cloth and each of the caps are manufactured using traditional techniques in the heart of Yorkshire.

The new collection features locally woven herringbone tweeds, luxurious Melton wools, vibrant checks and opulent satin linings.

And in keeping with the seasons, the winter colour palate seen across the new range includes rich purples, teal greens and peacock blues, offering a splash of colour to brighten up the colder, greyer months.

Founder, Rhian Kempadoo Millar believes the caps have become the brand of choice for customers looking for unique and contemporary headwear, with loyal customers including the likes of HRH Price of Wales, actor Idris Elba and, most recently, world champion boxer, Anthony Joshua.

Millar said: "We have loyal customers locally and globally who love the designs and ethos of our company.

"I took inspiration for our new collection from British dandies.

"We've seen a surge in popularity of flat caps across the generations, thanks to programmes such as Peaky Blinders and a growing awareness of buying British-made, ethically manufactured goods.

"I'm rarely seen without one of my own hats and I'm absolutely delighted to have built a loyal brand following that loves to wear them as much as I do."

Where to buy

The Express Yourself range is available on the Kempadoo Millar website, and are priced between £60 and £115.