What to stream and download this week

Too hot? stay inside, draw the curtains and find these shows on your favourite platforms. From Saturday, July 28.

BBC iPlayer: Who Do You Think You Are

Comedian Lee Mack was born Lee McKillop in the north of England, just like his McKillop great-grandfather, who was also a comedian, known as Billy Mac. Lee has a few playbills from Billy Mac’s variety hall performances, but knows little more about him.

BBC Three: The Fades

Fantasy horror series. Apocalyptic visions haunt Paul’s dreams and a creature stalks his home town. Paul struggles with home and sixth-form life but when he crosses paths with an outcast loner called Neil who can explain what Paul is seeing, his life is transformed. Written by Jack Thorne.

Sky Box Sets: Taskmaster series 6

Taskmaster is the hilarious game show with a difference. As the Taskmaster, Greg Davies sets a series of stupefying tasks to a group of comedians with Alex Horne assisting as his right hand man, coaxing the hopeful champions to show their creative competitiveness.

Prime Video: Paddington 2

The much-anticipated sequel to the worldwide hit family film finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. Starring Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Brendan Gleeson. Ben Whishaw provides the voice of the loveable bear.

Netflix: El Chapo

He may not be as famous as Pablo Escobar, but the life of Joaquin Guzman, aka El Chapo, is just as fascinating, if this drama is anything to go by. For those who haven’t seen the previous two series, he headed a powerful drug cartel in Mexico and was the most powerful drug trafficker in the world until his arrest in 2014.

Sky Cinema: Justice League (2017, Sky 12)

DC’s long-awaited answer to the Avengers picks up after the tragic events of Dawn of Justice, with Superman gone and Planet Earth vulnerable to attack.

Hoping to take full advantage is horned and power-hungry big bad Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), a threat so terrible that Ben Affleck’s Batman begins the hunt for any and all metahumans capable of putting up a fight.

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and lightning-fast Barry Allen /The Flash (Ezra Miller) are more than happy to oblige, but Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and the swaggering Aquaman (Jason Momoa) need a little convincing. Starry superhero action also featuring Amy Adams and Jeremy Irons. From Friday.

