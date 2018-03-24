What a feeling as Flashdance hits the stage

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford from April 3-7

Flashdance – The Musical returns to the UK for the first time since 2011 starring Strictly favourite Joanne Clifton and singer-songwriter Ben Adams. Prepare to be blown away with an astonishing musical spectacle and phenomenal choreography to this iconic score, including the smash hits Maniac, Manhunt, Gloria, I Love Rock & Roll and the award-winning title track Flashdance - What a Feeling.

For more information and tickets go to www.bradford-theatres.co.uk or call 01274 432000.