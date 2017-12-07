TV HIGHLIGHT: The Tunnel - Vengeance

The Tunnel - Vengeance, Thursday, 9pm, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV

Clémence Poésy and Stephen Dillane star in the heart-stopping final chapter of Sky Atlantic’s multi-award winning, Anglo-French thriller, The Tunnel.

Reflecting a post-Brexit Europe, The Tunnel: Vengeance bids ‘au revoir’ to the adored and unlikely partnership of Detective Karl Roebuck (Dillane), and his French counterpart, Elise Wassermann (Poésy) in an original and emotionally charged finale.

When a stolen French fishing boat is found adrift and on fire in the English channel, Karl and Elise believe the missing cargo consisted of trafficked children.

As events take a sinister turn, Karl and Elise find themselves tested to their absolute limits by a disenfranchised, toxic and terrifying duo who goad the police into collaborating on their sickening endgame. In the meantime, a miscarriage of justice from Elise’s past shakes her to her core.

Stephen Dillane said: “I’m sad to leave him (Karl) behind. I’ll miss the whole project. I’ve enjoyed it very much. It’s not always been easy, but it’s been a real pleasure and a privilege to have the chance to fit into something and influence its aesthetic.

“I’ve particularly enjoyed working with Clémence – she’s fantastically talented. I’ll miss her enormously.”

All six episodes will be available to watch on the same day on demand and on NOW TV.