TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The best from the black boxes under the telly.

BBC iPlayer: The A Word

Two years on, in the idyllic landscape of the Lake District, seven-year-old Joe is growing up and changing. He has started to notice he’s different from other kids. And when he says the word ‘autistic’ out loud, seeing it as something bad, Alison and Paul know they must talk to their son.

BBC Three: Celebrity Voicemail

Adaptation of the Radio 4 show which imagines what it would be like to listen to the voicemails left on a celebrity’s answerphone. In this episode, it’s the imaginary answerphone messages that might have been left for George Lucas midway through the first phase of shooting on Star Wars .

Sky Box Sets: Macgyver

Contemporary reboot of the classic action-adventure series. Often armed to the teeth with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip, MacGyver uses his vast scientific knowledge and extraordinary talent for unconventional problem solving to save innocent lives on a series of missions .

Amazon Video: The Grand Tour Season 2

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May return for a new season of the world’s greatest show about three middle-aged men rampaging around the world having unusual adventures, driving amazing cars, and engaging in a constant argument about which of them is the biggest idiot.

Netflix: TrollHunters

The animated series created by Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro returns for a second season. Trollhunters is set in the fictional town of Arcadia, which is also home to a secret underground civilization of trolls. Teenager Jim discovers their existence after he stumbles across a mystical amule.

Sky Cinema:The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017, Sky cert tbc)

Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds are forced to buddy up and hit the road in this fast-moving action comedy, the former playing a notorious assassin, Darius Kincaid, strong-armed into testifying against brutal Belarussian dictator Vladislav Dukhovich (Gary Oldman).

To do so, he’ll have to get from dear old Blighty to The Hague, but with Dukhovich’s trigger-happy goons on his trail – and a potential Interpol leak – he could do with some help. Enter Michael Bryce (Reynolds), a down-on-his-luck bodyguard desperate to reclaim his top-dog status. Also caught up in the chaos is Kincaid’s foul-mouthed, firebrand wife Sonia (Salma Hayek). From Monday.