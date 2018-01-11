TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Schedules scoured - here's the pick of what to watch or record from Saturday, January 13...

Inside No.9, BBC Two, Tuesday, 10pm

Once Removed: According to the Holmes & Rahe Stress Scale, the three most stressful experiences in life are the death of a spouse, divorce, and imprisonment. Moving house is only 32nd on the list. But anything could happen in the last ten minutes. Or the first 10 minutes.

Girlfriends, ITV, Wednesday,9pm

A terrified Linda finds herself out of her depth as DI Donoghue questions her on suspicion of murdering her husband Micky. With their friend facing the possibility of life in prison, Gail and Sue desperately try to help her before it’s too late. But they find out there’s more to Carole than meets the eye.

The Cruise: Return to the Mediterranean, ITV, Thursday, 8.30pm

The series returns to follow life on board for the staff and passengers who live, work and play on the vessel. In the second episode, the Royal Princess continues its busy summer season while Europe swelters in the record high temperatures of Heatwave Lucifer.

Derry Girls Channel 4, Thursday, 10pm

New six-part comedy from acclaimed writer Lisa McGee who mines her own experiences to create a candid, one-of-a-kind, family-centred comedy set against the spectre of The Troubles in Northern Ireland. The girls have been up all night cramming for a big exam.

Harry Hill’s Tea Time, Sky One & NOW TV, Tuesday, 8.30pm

There’s more crazy cooking on the cards as full-time comedian (and part-time chef) Harry Hill welcomes EastEnders star Jessie Wallace to his chaotic kitchen. Look out for a La La Land tribute, weird recipes and hilarious clips as Harry puts his spin on all things foodie.